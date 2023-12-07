WATCH: IDF Publishes Footage From Killed Hamas Terrorist’s Bodycam





The IDF has released footage captured from the body camera of a Hamas operative. The video, recorded during a recent battle in the northern Gaza Strip’s Jabaliya area, shows armed members of Hamas crawling within a building.

According to the IDF, the Nahal Brigade engaged the terrorists as they were firing anti-tank missiles at Israeli troops. During this confrontation, a drone targeted the cell.

The IDF further reported, and showed footage of, another member of the cell being neutralized by ground forces. It was on this individual that the body camera, which provided the footage, was discovered.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)