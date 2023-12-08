GOOD RIDDANCE: IDF Airstrike Kills Professor Who Made Sick Joke About Jewish Babies Burned Alive





A Palestinian who responded to news of Jewish children being baked alive by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7 by asking “with or without baking powder?” has been dispatched to the Next World for a reckoning, courtesy of an Israeli airstrike.

Refaat el-Ar’eer, a Palestinian professor and writer living in Gaza, made the sickening post on X responding to a post about United Hatzolah’s Eli Beer recounting his story of finding babies burned alive in ovens.

It’s not clear where or exactly when El-Ar’eer was turned into a pile of bones and guts, but his last post on social media was on December 4th.

On December 3rd he tweeted “I wish I were a freedom fighter so I die fighting back those invading Israeli genocidal maniacs invading my neighborhood and city.”

It seems this garbage pail was granted his final wish, thanks to the IDF.

One Palestinian English website write the following about this Jew-hater: “Human rights defenders around the world expressed anguish and outrage Thursday after Refaat Alareer, a Palestinian professor who was one of Gaza’s most prominent writers and activists, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Shejaiya that also killed his brother, sister, and her four children.”

