HY’D: 2 Additional Deaths Bring IDF’s Gaza Death Toll To 93





HY’D: The IDF has announced the deaths of two additional soldiers killed amidst the fighting in Gaza, bringing the IDF’s ground operation death toll to 93 and 421 since October 7th.

The soldiers were identified as:

• Master Sgt. (res.) Naftali Yonah Gordon HY, 32, of the 188th Armored Brigade’s 53rd Battalion, from Jerusalem.

• Sgt. First Class (res.) Omri Rot HY’D, 25, a tank commander in the 188th Armored Brigade’s 53rd Battalion, from Katzrin.

Earlier Friday, the deaths of two other soldiers were announced. Sergeant major (res.) Kobi Dvash, 41, killed during fighting in southern Gaza, and Master sergeant (res.) Eyal Meir, 28, from Jerusalem, killed during fighting in northern Gaza.