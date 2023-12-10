Report: Sinwar Hid In Humanitarian Convoy And Fled Northern Gaza





Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar fled the northern Gaza Strip at the beginning of the ground war by hiding in a “humanitarian” convey to the south of the Strip, Kan News reported on Motzei Shabbos.

Sinwar left Gaza City in a vehicle that served as an ” “humanitarian cover,” the report said. Further details have been banned from publication.

Israeli security officials believe that Sinwar is currently in a tunnel under Khan Younis.

In recent days, hundreds of Hamas terrorists have been surrendering to the IDF. Terrorists who were interrogated admitted that they felt they had no choice but to surrender as Hamas leaders have disconnected themselves from the situation on the ground.

