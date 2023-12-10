6 IDF Soldiers Injured By Hezbollah Attack On Northern Border





Six IDF soldiers were injured on Israel’s northern border after Hezbollah launched drones at the Western Galil on Sunday morning.

Two IDF soldiers were moderately injured and four others were lightly injured as a result of shrapnel and smoke inhalation.

Two of the launched drones were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.

Israeli Air Force jets carried out an extensive attack on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon on Sunday, the IDF spokesperson said.

Additionally, IDF forces attacked a terrorist cell about to launch anti-tank missiles toward the Zar’it moshav in northern Israel.

The video below shows IDF strikes in southern Lebanon:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)