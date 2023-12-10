2 More Israelis Confirmed Murdered By Hamas Terrorists





The deaths of another two Israelis in the wake of the October 7th Hamas assault on Israel were announced last week.

The Bat Yam municipality announced on Friday that Eitan Levy, H’yd, who had been abducted to Gaza, was murdered by Hamas. His body is being held by Hamas in Gaza.

The details of his murder have not been clarified.

On the morning of October 7th, Levy, a 53-year-old taxi driver, was driving a passenger from central Israel to Kibbutz Be’eri when he was ambushed by Hamas terrorists. His relatives lost all contact with him at about 8:15 a.m.

On Thursday, Kibbutz Be’eri announced the death of Dror Kaplun, H’yd, 68.

Kaplan, H’yd, was thought to have been abducted to Gaza but his body was identified by archaeologists from the Israel Antiquities Authority, who found bones on the kibbutz that matched his DNA. His wife, Dr. Marcelle Frailich Kaplun, H’yd, was also murdered by Hamas on October 7th.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)