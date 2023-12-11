Blinken: Israel Will Decide When To End Its War Against Hamas





In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken addressed the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, making it clear that the United States believes Israel should have the prerogative to determine the timing of the end of the war against Hamas.

“We have these discussions with Israel, including about the duration as well as how it’s prosecuting this campaign against Hamas. These are decisions for Israel to make,” Blinken emphasized.

His comments come amidst widespread reports suggesting that the U.S. has privately demanded Israel conclude its operations by the end of the year.

“I believe Israel has the right ‘intent’ when it comes to minimizing civilian casualties in Gaza, but the results are not always manifesting themselves, and we see that both in terms of civilian protection and humanitarian assistance,” Blinken added.

He made similar comments on ABC News.

In a separate interview with Tapper, former Vice President Al Gore said that the ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hamas show that “we have got to go back to the two-state solution.”

