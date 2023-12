The IDF has reported the death of Lt. Nethanel Menachem Eitan, a 22-year-old cadet in the Bahad 1 officers school’s Gefen Battalion and a soldier in the Air Force’s Unit 669 from Jerusalem.

He succumbed to wounds sustained in northern Gaza on Friday.

This brings the total number of troops killed in the ground offensive against Hamas to 98.

Additionally, five other soldiers were seriously wounded during the fighting in Gaza today.