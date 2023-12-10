IDF Spokesperson Responds To Viral Footage Of IDF Soldiers Destroying Store In Gaza [VIDEO]





Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, a spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces, has addressed recent viral social media footage depicting Israeli soldiers damaging Palestinian property in the Gaza Strip.

Hagari emphasized the IDF’s commitment to its core values and standards, stating, “IDF troops operate according to the IDF’s values and spirit. Troops on the battlefield are required to act with professionalism and with morals. We will not compromise on this.”

He assured that any soldiers found engaging in actions that contravene the IDF’s principles will face appropriate disciplinary actions or punishment.

Regarding the leaked footage showing the detention of Palestinian men in northern Gaza by IDF troops, Hagari clarified that these images were not released by the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

Hagari says that suspects are told to undress to ensure they are not carrying explosives. Many of those detailed are Hamas, and many others are civilian’s who are released.