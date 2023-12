The IDF on Monday announced the death of another soldier from fighting in the Gaza Strip.

Reserve Sergeant (Ret.) Tzvika Lavi, 30, from Alfei Menashe, a soldier in Battalion 699, Unit 551, passed away from his injuries on Monday after being critically wounded on November 20th in the northern Gaza Strip.

His death brings the IDF’s casualty total in the Gaza Strip to 106. Roughly 560 additional IDF troops have been injured in the fighting.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)