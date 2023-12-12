WATCH: HaRav Landau And The IDF Officer Who Insisted Bochurim Must Be Drafted





Shortly after the war in Gaza began, a senior IDF officer made the rounds of a number of yeshivos in an effort to draft yeshivah bochurim en masse.

His efforts were unsuccessful and someone suggested to him that he speak with HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau.

In a video that was released on Tuesday, HaRav Landau is seen speaking with the officer at length, telling him that Klal Yisrael’s protection and salvation stems only from limmud haTorah.

HaRav Landau also expressed great concern about the hostages, saying: “We want Hashem to send salvation to all of them, especially to these poor Jews who are being held captive. Who knows what they’re doing to them? This worries me more than anything. It worries me day and night. What can I do for them? They’re in the hands of people of whose cruelty is unparalleled.”

