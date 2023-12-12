IDF Recovers The Bodies Of 2 Hostages Taken By Hamas





The IDF said on Tuesday that it has retrieved the bodies of two hostages – Eden Zachariah, 27, hy”d and Sergeant (res.) Ziv Dadon, 36, hy”d.

The murdered hostages were recovered in an operation conducted by Unit 504 of the Intelligence Corps’ 551st Division.

In the mission to retrieve the bodies, Master Sergeant (reservist) Gal Meir Eisenkot, son of war cabinet minister Gadi Eisenkot, and Master Sergeant (reservist) Eyal Meir Berkowitz lost their lives. Additionally, several other soldiers sustained injuries during the operation.

Military medical and rabbinical authorities conducted identification of the bodies, along with the Institute of Forensic Medicine and the Israeli police, after which representatives of the IDF and the police informed their families that their bodies had been recovered and returned to Israeli territory.

Zacharia, aged 27, was abducted from the Supernova rave near Re’im, and Dado, 36, who worked as a logistics supervisor for the Golani Brigade’s 51st Battalion, lost his life in the attacks on October 7. Until recently, Dado had been officially recognized as a “fallen soldier in the hands of a terrorist group.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)