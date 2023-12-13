WATCH: Israeli Air Force Chief Leads Aerial Strike in Gaza





Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, the head of the Israeli Air Force, personally piloted an attack helicopter over the Gaza Strip yesterday, leading a precision strike mission. This operation was conducted in support of the 98th Division’s 55th Brigade, as confirmed by the IDF.

The mission targeted a specific site utilized by Hamas for launching an attack earlier in the week in the Khan Younis area. This prior attack by Hamas had resulted in the death of Sgt. Major (res.) Gideon Ilani, 35, from the 2855th Battalion of the 55th Brigade.

In a video released by the IDF, Maj. Gen. Bar is heard communicating over the radio during the sortie, saying, “We are together with you in everything, keep it up, we are here above you at your service.”

Responding to Maj. Gen. Bar’s message, the commander of the 98th Division, Brig. Gen. Dan Goldfus, expressed gratitude and confidence, stating, “We are safe when you are above us. We know how to do the work exceptionally together. Thanks to everyone who is above us 24/7.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)