HATE: Staunch Israel Supporter Michigan Congressman Victim of Hate Crime





A pro-Israel congressman from Michigan, Republican Rep. Tim Walberg, who previously served as a Christian pastor, reported on Monday that an antisemitic sign was displayed outside his office. The sign, attached to a tree visible from his office window, carried a deeply offensive message.

The imagery on the sign showed Uncle Sam taking off his traditional American hat to reveal a yarmulke, with a Star of David, accompanied by a derogatory message implying Jewish control over U.S. politics. It read: “Jew u$ury buy$ USA pols” (sic). The sign further depicted a U.S. flag with its stars replaced by the Israeli flag and a provocative statement, “Our once great nation’s downfall. Solution: name the Jew.”

Additionally, the sign included a URL directing to a website known for propagating conspiracy theories.

Walberg said that antisemitism “continues to sweep across the world, and sadly, it is alive in Michigan.”

“This crisis reflects a lack of morality and genuine education,” Walberg said. “Nowhere was this more clear than last week, when some of the most prominent names in academia’s leadership displayed utter moral cowardice but also a broader systemic failure in higher education.”

“One in five young Americans now think the Holocaust was a myth, and significantly more think it’s been exaggerated,” he continued. “Unfortunately, in part due to a failure of truthful and honest education, this type of incident has become common.”

“We need to make it rare again,” the Michigan Republican added. “We need to not only call out this bigotry when it occurs but examine the root causes and eliminate it.”

