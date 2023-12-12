HORRIFIC NEWS: Eight IDF Soldiers HY’D Killed In Gaza On Tuesday





HY’D: The IDF announced the deaths of 8 additional soldiers killed amidst the fighting in Gaza, bringing the IDF’s ground operation death toll to 113 and 442 since October 7th.

The soldiers were identified as:

• Lt. Col. Tomer Grinberg, 35, a commander of the 13th Battalion, Golani Brigade, killed last night in battle in northern Gaza.

• Major Roei Meldasi, 23, a company commander in the 13th Battalion, Golani Brigade, killed last night in battle in northern Gaza.

• Major Moshe Avram Bar-On, 23, a company commander in the 51st Battalion, Golani Brigade, killed last night in battle in northern Gaza.

• Sergeant Achia Daskal, 19, a soldier in the 51st Battalion, Golani Brigade, killed last night in battle in northern Gaza.

• Captain Liel Hayo, 22, a platoon commander in the 51st Battalion, Golani Brigade, killed last night in battle in northern Gaza.

• Major Ben Shelly, 26, commander of a platoon of fighters in the Special Rescue Tactical Unit (669), killed last night in battle in northern Gaza.

• Major General Rom Hecht, 20, a soldier in the Special Rescue Tactical Unit (669), killed last night in battle in northern Gaza.

• Sergeant Oriya Yaakov, 19, a soldier in Battalion 614, killed yesterday in battle in northern Gaza.

Additionally, the IDF announced that 4 soldiers were seriously injured during fighting in the Gaza Strip.

