WATCH: Protesters Threaten To Kill Jews Leaving Israeli Embassy In D.C.





Two Hamas-supporting protesters threatened to kill Jews leaving a Chanukah event held at the Israeli Embassy in Washington D.C. on Tuesday evening.

Israeli Ambassador Mike Herzog hosted the event, which was attended by senior Biden administration officials, including National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby and Attorney-General Merrick Garland.

Jonathan Allen, who attended the event, posted a video of the protesters accosting him, waving a Palestinian flag at him and yelling: “Occupiers, occupiers. We will kill you all, occupiers.”

Allen added that family members of hostages who attended the ceremony could hear the protesters yelling “murderers” outside as they lit the menorah.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)