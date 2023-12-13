PERSONAL THREATS, COUNTLESS COMPLAINTS: UK Company Halts Digital Campaign For Hostages





The Israeli Hostages Families’ Forum in the UK raised a significant amount of money for a digital billboard campaign featuring photos of Israeli hostages on video screens throughout London.

Many advertising companies refused to screen the photos but a few agreed. The Forum selected a company, signed an agreement, and paid for the photos to appear for two weeks.

However, after six days, the company ended the campaign due to “an unusual volume of complaints from the public.”

Channel 12 News reported that not only did the company receive thousands of complaints, including threats to its staff, but business owners whose stores were located near the screens were threatened as well. Those who were threatened were genuinely frightened.

The Israeli Embassy to the UK, which contributed some of the funds for the campaign, issued a statement, saying: “The Israeli Embassy to the UK, alongside the Hostages and Missing Families Forum in London, ran a digital campaign in London to show the images of those kidnapped by Hamas and still being held hostage in Gaza.”

“We regret that the ‘London Lites’ company caved to the threats of an extreme minority in the UK, which forcefully tries to limit freedom of expression. The Embassy is considering further steps against the company. The Embassy will continue to raise awareness for the 137 Israeli hostages that remain as hostages by Hamas in Gaza.”

“There should be nothing controversial about raising awareness for innocent civilians being held hostage by a terror organization. This is a humanitarian cause. This breach of contract plays into the hands of terrorists by actively ignoring the war crimes of Hamas and also by succumbing to intimidation and threats in London.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said: “The decision of the advertising agency in London to stop the ‘free the Israeli hostages campaign’ is a disgrace and a surrender to supporters of terrorism.”

“More than 240 Israelis and foreign nationals, including babies, children, women and the elderly, were abducted by Hamas terrorists who are carrying out hate crimes and crimes against humanity. The attempt to silence our call to free the hostages will not succeed!”

“We will continue to do whatever we can until every single one of the hostages is returned to their family.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)