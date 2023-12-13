SELF-LOATHING JEW: Bernie Sanders Calls IDF’s War Against Hamas A “Mass Atrocity”





Senator Bernie Sanders is openly opposing the Biden administration’s proposal for additional military aid to Israel, accusing the IDF’s military actions in Gaza of being “immoral.” This includes widespread displacement, rising death tolls, and what Sanders described as “indiscriminate” bombing.

Sanders, who is Jewish, wrote in a letter to Biden, “This constitutes not just a humanitarian cataclysm, but a mass atrocity. And it is being done with bombs and equipment produced and provided by the United States and heavily subsidized by American taxpayers. Tragically, we are complicit in this carnage.”

The context of Sanders’ remarks is President Biden’s proposal to allocate over $10 billion in additional military aid to Israel. Sanders urged Biden to retract this request, arguing that such funding would only perpetuate the Netanyahu government’s military actions, which he characterized as “widespread, indiscriminate bombardment.”

Additionally, Sanders called for the Biden administration to support United Nations efforts to establish “an immediate humanitarian ceasefire” in the region.

