HY’D: The IDF announced the death of an additional soldier killed amidst the fighting in Gaza, bringing the IDF’s ground operation death toll to 116 and 445 since October 7th.

The soldiers was identified as Major (res.) Elisha Levinshtern, 38, a soldier in the 8104th Battalion, killed Wednes day in battle in southern Gaza.

Additionally, the IDF says another soldier was seriously wounded in the same battle.