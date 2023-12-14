MI K’AMACHA YISROEL: North American Jewry Has Donated $1 Billion In Aid To Israel Since Oct. 7





A study conducted by scholars at the University of Haifa’s Ruderman Program for American Jewish Studies finds that North American Jewry has amassed approximately $1 billion in aid for Israel during its ongoing conflict with Hamas.

The report details that the Jewish Federations of North America alone generated over $600 million in support within just a month of the outbreak of hostilities. This figure significantly surpasses the initial fundraising goal of $500 million set at the onset of the campaign, which was launched with the commencement of the war on October 7.

David Barak-Gorodetsky, director of the Ruderman Program, told The Times of Israel that the additional $400 million was estimated to have been raised through various campaigns by other Jewish-affiliated communal and private organizations. These include groups supporting Israeli hospitals, universities, and emergency services.

The $602 million raised by the Jewish Federations of North America in October 2023 represents a 70% increase compared to their second-largest campaign for Israel, which occurred during the 2006 Second Lebanon War. Adjusted for inflation, the funds raised in previous campaigns, such as the $360 million in 2006 and $350 million during the Second Intifada in 2002, demonstrate the unprecedented levels of the current fundraising efforts.

Beyond financial contributions, North American Jewish communities have actively engaged in public advocacy, with the report noting 143 solidarity rallies held across the continent within the first month of the conflict. This collective action signifies a shift in the internal dynamics of North American Jewry, mirroring a similar unification observed within Israeli society.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)