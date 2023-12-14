IDF Describes And Publishes Footage Of Intense Battles In Northern Gaza’s Jabaliya Camp





The IDF on Thursday released a detailed account of recent operations conducted by the Nachal Brigade’s reconnaissance unit in the Jabaliya camp, located in northern Gaza. Over the past week, these operations have resulted in multiple battles with Hamas operatives, leading to significant casualties on the Hamas side.

According to the IDF, one such battle involved a complex situation where explosives were detonated by Hamas gunmen. The gunmen also engaged in heavy gunfire with machine guns and launched anti-tank missiles at the Israeli troops from two different directions. “The terrorists were eliminated by gunfire carried out by the troops, and accurate shelling by tanks from the armored forces under the command of the reconnaissance unit,” the IDF said. 10 Israeli soldiers were tragically killed in that battle.

In a separate incident detailed by the IDF, an anti-tank missile was fired at the Israeli soldiers. The troops responded with gunfire, successfully neutralizing three Hamas terrorists. A fourth member of the same cell was subsequently killed in a targeted drone strike, which was directed by the Nachal troops.

