HEARTBREAKING: Family Of Soldier Who Killed Jerusalem Terror Attack Hero Writes Letter To His Family





The parents of Staff Sgt. (res.) Aviad Frija, who mistakenly shot and killed Yuval Castelman at a terror attack in Jerusalem last month, have extended a heartfelt apology to Castelman’s family.

Castleman left his car and began shooting at the terrorists who killed three at a bus stop at the entrance to Jerusalem, but was then fatally shot by Frija, who mistook him for one of the terrorists.

Graphic video shows Castelman falling to his knees after being shot, throwing away his gun and lifting his arms as he shouts “Don’t shoot!” Despite his attempts at clarifying who he was, he was shot again.

The family of Castleman has described his death as an “execution” and State Attorney Amit Aisman ordered the Department of Internal Police Investigations (DIPI) to initiate a thorough examination into the investigative team’s handling of Castleman’s killing.

In a letter addressed to Castleman’s parents, Frija’s parents expressed their deep sorrow and condolences. “We wish to share in your grief from the bottom of our son’s heart,” they wrote.

“It is important for us to convey our sincere feelings of sorrow to you. We mourn and pain the tragic death of the late Yuval, who acted with immense bravery and courage against monstrous terrorists. We have no doubt that his action was born out of the values on which he was raised and educated.”

“We are very sorry for all the additional pain caused to you due to the way the investigating authorities conducted themselves, and for the additional pain you had to experience due to the late autopsy.”

“Our son has been mentally broken since the attack,” Frija’s parents added, saying that their son was “a man [with] a simple working life” and “a true desire to do good to others.”

