WATCH: IDF Releases Footage of Killing Hamas Terrorists Inside Terror Tunnels





The IDF and the Shin Bet security agency have released footage that captures the moment Israeli forces eliminated several Hamas members within a tunnel in northern Gaza.

The tunnel, described as “significant,” was recently discovered by the Gaza Division’s Northern Brigade and the Shin Bet, according to their joint statement.

The identified Hamas operatives were targeted and neutralized by the elite Yahalom unit of the Combat Engineering Corps, employing various tactics, as stated by the IDF, though specific details were not provided.

In the footage, a camera is seen being lowered into the tunnel, where one of the operatives is observed interacting with the device before seemingly being shot or hit by an explosive.

The video subsequently transitions to another scene, displaying the bodies of several Hamas operatives lying on the tunnel floor.

