Multiple IDF Soldiers Suffer Serious Injuries In Southern Gaza Battle





According to an IDF report, four soldiers from the 603rd Engineering Battalion of the Combat Engineering Corps and an officer from the Golani Brigade’s 12th Battalion sustained serious injuries during combat in the southern Gaza Strip. Additionally, three other soldiers were wounded in a separate engagement in the same region.

All injured personnel were promptly evacuated for medical treatment, and their families have been notified of their conditions.

Notably, one of the seriously injured includes the lieutenant colonel and leader of the 12th Battalion, who had assumed command following the injury of the previous commander.

