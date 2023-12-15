US Tells Israeli Officials It Wants “High Intensity” Gaza Fighting Over By End Of 2023





US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told Israeli officials on Thursday that the Biden administration wants the IDF to conclude the current phase of “high intensity” fighting in Gaza within weeks – even as soon as the end of 2023.

While there is an understanding that the IDF will continue to be active in Gaza beyond this phase, Sullivan emphasized the expectation of a “major roll back” in the intensity of the fighting in the near future.

In response, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office reportedly reiterated Israel’s commitment to continue the war until all of its goals are achieved.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, commented on Sullivan’s discussions, said that there’s a plan to transition from high-intensity operations to lower intensity operations, although no specific timeline was provided. Kirby noted that they do not want to telegraph their plans to Hamas.

During the meetings, Sullivan also highlighted the importance of starting serious talks about the “day after” in Gaza, which is seen as a way to extend the Biden administration’s support for the ongoing conflict. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant had earlier stated that the war against Hamas in Gaza would likely take “more than several months.”

