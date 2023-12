The IDF published a video showing soldiers from the 188th Brigade eliminating a terrorist hiding in a tunnel shaft near a school in the Shejaiya neighborhood of Gaza City.

The terrorist opened fire at the soldiers who had surrounded the shaft.

The soldiers returned fire, killing the terrorist, and threw grenades at the shaft.

On Friday, IDF forces took over and destroyed the Hamas Shejaiya Battalion’s command center.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)