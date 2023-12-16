Mossad Head Meets Qatari Prime Minister In Europe





Mossad chief David Barnea met with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Oslo over the weekend to discuss possible negotiations for a deal to release hostages from Gaza, Israeli media reported on Motzei Shabbos.

It was the first meeting between senior Qatari and Israeli officials since the end of the ceasefire over two weeks ago.

Barnea also reportedly met with Egyptian officials.

At this point, the meetings are only exploratory and there are no imminent plans for a ceasefire.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)