IDF Details Recent Operations, Says Airstrikes Hit 200 Terror Sites In Past 24 Hours [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]





The Israel Defense Forces says that it has conducted airstrikes against approximately 200 Hamas sites across the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours.

In a detailed account of the operations, the IDF reported that the Paratroopers Brigade carried out a raid in the Shejaiya neighborhood of Gaza City during which they targeted several apartments believed to be used by Hamas. The forces uncovered firearms, explosive devices, and other military equipment in these locations. Additionally, a 15-meter-long tunnel was discovered in the area, which was subsequently destroyed in a targeted airstrike.

Further south in the Gaza Strip, the IDF’s Commando Brigade directed an airstrike at a Hamas weapons depot located in the home of a known terrorist. The IDF described this depot as “significant,” noting it was used by operatives in the area to rearm themselves.

In another operation, the Commando Brigade identified and directed airstrikes at seven armed Hamas operatives in the Khan Younis area. These strikes are part of the IDF’s broader strategy to target militant activities and infrastructure in the Gaza Strip.

Additionally, the IDF’s 646th Brigade conducted a raid near an UNRWA school, where they discovered machinery used for building rockets. In the same area, three tunnel shafts were also found and reported by the IDF.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)