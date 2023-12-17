SEE IT: Hamas Terrorists Loot Humanitarian Aid Intended For Civilians Coming Into Gaza





New footage has emerged of Hamas members intercepting trucks loaded with humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip from Egypt. In the video, masked and armed individuals are seen sitting atop the supplies as the trucks move deeper into the Strip.

The footage also captures scenes of Gazan civilians looting supplies shortly after their arrival through the Rafah crossing.

Israel has long accused Hamas of stockpiling and controlling access to essential supplies, thereby exacerbating the difficulties faced by civilians in Gaza. This latest incident provides further evidence of such activities, highlighting the complex challenges involved in delivering and distributing humanitarian aid in conflict zones.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)