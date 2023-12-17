Senior Palestinian Authority Official Demands Hamas “Reconsider Its Policies And Methods”





In an with Reuters, senior Palestinian Authority official Hussein al-Sheikh made pointed remarks critical of Hamas’s tactics in its conflict with Israel, questioning the effectiveness and consequences of the tactics employed by Hamas.

“It is not acceptable for some to believe that their method and approach in managing the conflict with Israel was the ideal and the best,” Sheikh said. “After all this [killing] and after everything that’s happening, isn’t it worth making a serious, honest and responsible assessment to protect our people and our Palestinian cause?” he added, highlighting the need for a strategic reevaluation.

Al-Sheikh further emphasized the importance of reassessing the Palestinian approach to the conflict with Israel. “Isn’t it worth discussing how to manage this conflict with the Israeli occupation?” he questioned, suggesting a possible shift in strategy might be necessary.

Looking ahead to the post-conflict scenario, Sheikh urged Hamas to engage in a thorough and candid review of its policies and methods. He called for a unified Palestinian governance, encompassing the West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem under the rule of the Palestinian Authority. “There must be a single Palestinian government governing the Palestinian homeland,” Sheikh stressed.

