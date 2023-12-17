IDF Raids Yahye Sinwar’s Vacation Home, Finds Tunnels And Weapons





The IDF reported a series of coordinated raids by the 7th Armored Brigade on key Hamas positions in the Khan Younis area of the Gaza Strip on SUnday, including targeting the offices of the commander of Hamas’s Khan Younis battalion and the vacation residences of several top Hamas commanders, including the group’s Gaza leader, Yahya Sinwar.

Col. Elad Tzuri, the commander of the 7th Armored Brigade, said that his forces are actively engaged in combat with Hamas in the Khan Younis region. He also revealed that the brigade had advanced to the main square in Bani Suheila, located on the outskirts of Khan Younis.

The IDF disclosed that during these operations the brigade’s troops were successful in eliminating numerous terrorists, some of whom were targeted with tank shelling. Additionally, the forces uncovered approximately 30 tunnel shafts and struck a significant number of anti-tank missile launch sites and observation posts. Weapons and intelligence materials utilized by Hamas operatives were also seized during the raids.

Col. Tzuri further noted the discovery of weapons and tunnels within the vacation homes of senior Hamas officials. “We see a lot of tunnel shafts here, still encountering the enemy but gaining operational control of the area,” he added.

The IDF also reported a raid on an outpost belonging to Hamas’s Deir al-Balah battalion, where additional intelligence materials were confiscated. In a separate operation, troops seized weapons and equipment at the home of a member of Hamas’s elite Nukhba forces.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)