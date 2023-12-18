HY’D: The IDF Announces Two Soldiers Killed In Gaza

HY’D: The IDF Monday evening announced the deaths of 2 additional soldiers killed amidst the fighting in Gaza, bringing the IDF’s ground operation death toll to 129 and 461 since October 7th.
The soldiers were identified as:
• Cpt. Yarin Gahali, 22, a platoon commander in the Givati Brigade’s reconnaissance unit, from Rehovot.
• Cpt. (res.) Netanel Silberg, 33, a team commander in the Combat Engineering Corps’ Yahalom unit, from Na’ama.
The IDF has announced a total of 7 IDF soldiers killed on Monday.
This steep price comes to us courtesy of US pressure on Israel. We are depending less on aerial bombardment and getting more of our men killed to prevent Palestinians from dying.
America is pressuring Israel due to domestic politics. Biden’s support among his base is dwindling. This is his handlers’ strategy to energize his base.
Who is his base? Arabs in Michigan. Extreme leftist progressives in blue cities.
That’s who the Democratic machine is prioritizing over us.