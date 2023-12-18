HY’D: The IDF Announces Two Soldiers Killed In Gaza





HY’D: The IDF Monday evening announced the deaths of 2 additional soldiers killed amidst the fighting in Gaza, bringing the IDF’s ground operation death toll to 129 and 461 since October 7th.

The soldiers were identified as:

• Cpt. Yarin Gahali, 22, a platoon commander in the Givati Brigade’s reconnaissance unit, from Rehovot.

• Cpt. (res.) Netanel Silberg, 33, a team commander in the Combat Engineering Corps’ Yahalom unit, from Na’ama.

The IDF has announced a total of 7 IDF soldiers killed on Monday.