IDF forces have captured Palestine Square in the Shejaiya neighborhood of Gaza City. Troops destroyed the Hamas monument there, which celebrated an attack on an Israeli APC that left 6 soldiers dead in 2014, including Oron Shaul.

This is right next to the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital – the hospital where expert and US intel assessed a PIJ rocket landed in the hospital’s courtyard, killing dozens of Palestinians seeking shelter.

The monument was also the location of a hostage exchange.