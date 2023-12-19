In The Heart Of Rafah: Top Hamas Financer Assassinated In IDF Strike





An IDF fighter jet killed Hamas financer Subhi Ferwana in a targeted assassination in the heart of Rafah in the Gaza Strip.

The operation was carried out through the intelligence information of the Shin Bet and the IDF’s Intelligence Directorate.

Ferwana, a prominent financer, was responsible for the transfer of tens of millions of dollars to Hamas, particularly its military wing in the Gaza Strip. Ferwana, with the help of his brother, transferred the funds through their “Hamsat” money exchange company.

The IDF stated: “Hamas used financiers to receive funds from Iran and various sources abroad. The financers carry out the transfers via netting and money laundering methods, avoiding the use of the international financial system.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)