NYPD Insist Pro-Israel Demonstrator Remove Israeli Flag During Pro-Hamas Protest [VIDEO]





In a tense moment amidst a pro-Palestinian demonstration at New York City’s Penn Station, Elisha Wiesel, the son of the late writer and Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel, was urged by NYPD officers to put away an Israeli flag as he attempted to stage a counterprotest against the hundreds-strong demonstration.

The protest, led by pro-Hamas activist group Within Our Lifetime, has been part of a series of near-daily protests that began on October 7.

Within Our Lifetime has publicly supported the attack, advocating for “whatever means necessary” to achieve their goals, without exceptions or limitations – including the murder of innocent civilians. The group has also been active in other demonstrations, including a protest against the lighting of the holiday tree at Rockefeller Center in New York. That protest, titled “Flood the tree lighting for Gaza,” references the name Hamas used for the October 7 attack, “Operation al-Aqsa Flood.”

Wiesel, in his account of the incident, said, “NYPD insisted I remove the flag, as [the] situation was getting dangerous.” He shared a video showing him draped in an Israeli flag and engaged in a confrontation with a masked demonstrator.

The NYPD made several arrests during the protest, which started at Grand Central Station and proceeded to Penn Station, including a stop at the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

Participants in the demonstration marched behind a banner proclaiming, “From Gaza to Jenin: Revolution until victory.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)