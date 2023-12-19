Reports: Hamas Leader Sinwar Was Nearly Captured Twice By IDF Troops





Recent operations by the IDF in the Gaza Strip have twice led them to tunnels where Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas, was believed to be hiding, according to reports from Hebrew media outlets on Tuesday.

Sources indicated to Channel 13 that the IDF’s efforts have been concentrated in and around Khan Younis as part of its strategic focus to target Sinwar.

Intelligence gathered by the IDF suggests that Sinwar has been on the move almost constantly, avoiding staying in one location for long periods to make it more challenging for the IDF to locate him.

During the pursuit of Sinwar, IDF troops discovered a site previously used as a hideout by Muhammad Deif, the commander of Hamas’s military wing.

Sinwar is believed to currently be in hiding within Khan Younis. Reports suggest that he moved there from the northern part of the Gaza Strip, blending into a humanitarian convoy heading south in the early days of the conflict.

According to reports, IDF soldiers located one of Sinwar’s homes in Shati, arriving just moments after he had left the area. The house, which is one of the four known residences of Sinwar, was found to be equipped with an elaborate security system, including 40 perimeter security cameras. The house also featured mirrored windows and additional curtains for enhanced concealment.

One of the soldiers inspecting the premises noticed a small portion of missing grout in the flooring of one of the rooms of the home. Upon applying pressure to the floor tiles, the soldier uncovered a hydraulic double door, revealing a hidden bunker complete with escape routes leading outside.

