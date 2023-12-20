SOUTH AFRICA WARNS: Citizens Serving In IDF Could Face Prosecution At Home





The South African government on Monday warned that South Africans who are serving in the IDF in Gaza could face prosecution at home.

The foreign ministry stated that it is “gravely concerned” by reports that South African citizens are fighting in Gaza.

“Such action can potentially contribute to the violation of international law and the commission of further international crimes, thus making them liable for prosecution in South Africa,” the ministry stated.

The ministry added that naturalized South African citizens could lose their citizenship for fighting in a war that Pretoria “does not support or agree with” and anyone who wishes to join the IDF must receive legal approval from the government.

“Any person joining the IDF without the necessary permission of the National Conventional Arms Control Committee (NCACC) is breaking the law and can be prosecuted,” the ministry said.

Israel recalled its ambassador to South Africa back to Jerusalem last month after the government in Pretoria made a number of outrageous statements regarding the war in Gaza and a minister called for Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s arrest for “war crimes.” South Africa recalled all its diplomats from Israel earlier in the month.

Over 11,000 South Africans live in Israel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)