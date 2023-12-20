IDF Soldiers Find Yad Sarah Equipment In Terrorist’s Home In Gaza





IDF soldiers raiding a Hamas terrorist’s home in the Gaza Strip this week found equipment belonging to the Yad Sarah chessed organization.

The terrorist had participated in the October 7th massacre in Israel.

The equipment found in the home included a new wheelchair, a special mattress for the prevention of bed sores, and sanitary equipment.

The IDF returned the equipment to Yad Sarah, where it was thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

The head of the southern branch of Yad Sarah said that the organization suffered a significant loss of valuable equipment that was burned or stolen by terrorists and “innocent” Gazan civilians on October 7th.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)