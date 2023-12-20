WATCH IT: Blinken Slams Critics Attacking Israel While Ignoring Hamas Atrocities





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken lashed out at the international community on Wednesday for its lopsided criticism and demands of Israel, while having nothing to say or demand of the genocidal terrorists of Hamas.

“What is striking to me is that even as we hear many countries urging an end to this conflict… I hear virtually no one saying, demanding of Hamas that it stop hiding behind civilians, that it lay down its arms, that it surrender. This is over tomorrow if Hamas does that. This would have been over a month ago, six weeks ago, if hamas had done that,” Blinken said.

“How can it be that there are no demands made of the aggressor, and only demands made of the victim. It would be good if there was a strong international voice pressing Hamas to do what is necessary to end this,” he continued, adding that “any other country in the world faced with what what suffered on October 7 would do the same thing.”

