Gallant Warns Houthis from Eilat: Israel Will Not Tolerate Threats





During a visit to the Eilat port today, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant inspected a Sa’ar 6-class corvette of the Israel Navy. He delivered a firm message, asserting that Israel will not accept any threats or attempts to attack Eilat, specifically addressing this warning to the Iran-supported Houthi forces in Yemen.

The following are excerpts from the Minister’s remarks:

“The threat to freedom of navigation in the Straits of Bab al-Mandab, two thousand kilometers from the State of Israel, is not only a threat on traffic to Israel, but also to international freedom of navigation in waters belonging to all countries.”

“I would like to thank my friend, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, whom I hosted in Israel a few days ago, for leading, on behalf of the United States, the multinational force tasked with ensuring freedom of navigation for all, in the Strait of Bab al Mandab.”

“I have met the men and women in our Navy, the officers and commanders. We will not tolerate threats against the State of Israel. If they continue to provoke us, try to attack Eilat with missiles or by other means, we will know what to do. We are preparing – the troops here are ready for any mission and any command. The State of Israel, through the Navy and the Air Force, will know how to defend itself.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)