HY’D: IDF Announces Deaths Of Three Soldiers Killed In Gaza





HY’D: The IDF announced the deaths of 3 soldiers and the serious injuries of 8 soldiers amidst the fighting in Gaza, bringing the IDF’s ground operation death toll to 137 and 469 since October 7th.

The soldiers were identified as:

• Sergeant Lavi Ghasi, 19, a soldier in Battalion 931, of the Nachal Brigade, killed in battle in northern Gaza.

• Lieutenant Yaacov Elian, 20, a cadet in the ‘Gafen’ battalion, the officers’ school, served as a class commander in the Givati ​​Air Force Base, killed in battle in northern Gaza.

• Lt. Omri Shwartz, 21, a cadet in the ‘Gafen’ battalion, the officers’ school, served as a fighter in a paratrooper patrol, killed in battle in northern Gaza.

Additionally, the IDF says 8 soldiers were seriously injured in Gaza, 5 of whom were wounded in the battle that left Lt. Elian and Lt. Schwartz dead.