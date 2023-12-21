CLOSING OF CIRCLE: Duvdevan Soldiers Explode Tunnel Used To Kill Their Comrades





The IDF published a video of Duvdevan soldiers destroying a tunnel in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, the site of a murderous attack that left three of their comrades dead only four days ago.

During an IDF assault of Khan Younis, terrorists emerged from the tunnel, opening fire and hurling explosives, killing three soldiers from the Dudevan unit.

The soldiers returned to the area with combat engineers and lined the shafts with explosive devices to destroy the underground tunnels.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)