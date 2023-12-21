MACHSHEIFA: Hillary Clinton Uses Meeting With Hostage Families To Attack Netanyahu





Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton met with the Forum of Families of Kidnapped Israelis, offering support and advice in their efforts to secure the release of their loved ones held by Hamas. During the meeting, Clinton encouraged the families to increase pressure on the Israeli government to negotiate with Hamas for their relatives’ freedom.

The group shared that Clinton informed them of U.S. President Joe Biden’s efforts to push for a deal to release some of the captives. However, they noted that the Israeli government’s response has been slow. “Clinton encouraged us to mobilize public pressure because there are elements in the Israeli government who understand only politics,” a family member said.

Clinton was reported to have specifically mentioned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, suggesting that he is currently more focused on “politics and personal survival.”

On the bright side, Clinton also condemned Hamas’s atrocities. She emphasized to the forum that the release of the hostages should be a top priority. “Until the release of the hostages becomes the primary and immediate objective from Israel’s perspective, any statements or actions from me, others, or even President Biden is of little value,” she said.

