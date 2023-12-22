Nikki Haley Says Egypt And Pro-Hamas Countries Should Take In Palestinians Fleeing Gaza





In an interview with ABC News, Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley suggested that Egypt and countries supportive of Hamas should take in Palestinians seeking refuge from the war in Gaza.

“They should be going to the Rafah gate and [have] Egypt take them,” Haley said when asked about the potential destinations for fleeing Palestinians. “But I’ve always said that what you should have is that they should go to pro-Hamas countries — Qatar, Iran, Turkey… send them there… Those are pro-Hamas countries.”

Haley also questioned Egypt’s reluctance to accept Palestinian refugees, attributing it to security concerns. “Why won’t Egypt take them? Because they don’t trust which ones are terrorists and which ones aren’t? It’s a sad state of affairs, but the reality of that evil is very clear in Arab countries too. Arab countries have very much always been cautious and know the threats that Iran can place,” she explained.

The former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations highlighted the broader regional apprehensions regarding Iran and its influence. “They don’t want those terrorist proxies coming after them. Saudi Arabia felt the Houthis in that fight for Yemen. Egypt knows exactly what they can do,” Haley said.

“Why isn’t everybody talking to Egypt? Why aren’t they talking to Turkey? Why aren’t they talking to Qatar? Why aren’t they talking to Iran? Why aren’t they doing something to help the Palestinians? Why is it that you come back to Israel and the US? It’s always the case,” she questioned.

Reflecting on the October 7 attack, Haley drew a parallel with the United States: “If [the October 7 attack] had happened to America, do you not think that we would have hit back?”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)