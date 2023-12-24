NO WORDS: IDF Finds Suicide Belts For Children In Gaza





The IDF said on Sunday morning that in the past 24 hours, IDF forces carried out strikes on about 200 terror targets in Gaza.

“Soldiers continue to wage fierce battles with terrorists, destroy terror infrastructure, and locate numerous weapons in the northern Gaza Strip,” the IDF spokesperson said.

The video below shows an airstrike on several terrorists seen emerging from a Hamas compound.

Also, IDF forces found numerous weapons in a civilian building in which “innocent” Gazan civilians were staying, including suicide belts adapted for children, dozens of mortar shells, hundreds of grenades, and Hamas intelligence documents. The building was located next to a school, a medical clinic, and a mosque.

Yesterday, IDF troops found toy boxes in a Gaza kindergarten filled with dozens of mortar shells, warheads and RPG-type anti-tank missiles.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)