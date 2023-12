Firefighters, Hatzolah, and other emergency personnel are at the scene of a major structure fire at a home in Boro Park.

As reported by Boro Park Scoop, first responders were called to 515 East 2nd near Avenue C on Sunday evening for the structure fire, with firefighters finding the home enveloped in raging flames.

Boro Park Shomrim volunteers are on the scene assisting in the evacuation and Hatzolah was treating two patients for smoke inhalation.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)