HY’D: IDF Announces Deaths Of Two Soldiers Killed In Gaza





HY’D: The IDF announced early Monday morning that two soldiers were killed amidst the fighting in Gaza, bringing the IDF’s ground operation death toll to 156 and 489 since October 7th.

The slain soldiers were identified as:

– Master Sergeant (res.) Nitai Meisels HY’D, 30, from Rehovot, who was killed in the northern Gaza Strip.

– Sergeant Rani Tamir HY’D, 20, from Ganei Am, who was killed in the northern Gaza Strip.

Another solider was seriously injured in the same incident in which Rani Tamir was killed.