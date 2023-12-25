THEY CRAVE DEATH: Hamas And Islamic Jihad Reject Peace Deal To End The War





Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad have reportedly turned down an Egyptian proposal for a ceasefire. The proposal, as detailed by two Egyptian sources to Reuters, included the condition that Hamas would relinquish control of the Gaza Strip in exchange for a permanent ceasefire.

The negotiations, which also involved the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, did not progress beyond discussions about the release of hostages. A Hamas official, speaking to Reuters after visiting Cairo, said, “Hamas seeks to end the Israeli aggression against our people, the massacres and genocide, and we discussed with our Egyptian brothers the ways to do that.”

“We also said that the aid for our people must keep going and must increase and it must reach all the population in the north and the south,” the terrorist said. “After the aggression is stopped and the aid increased we are ready to discuss prisoner swaps.”

The Egyptian proposal, supported by Qatar, outlined a multi-phase plan. The first stage proposed a temporary halt to hostilities for two to four weeks in exchange for the release of 40 hostages, with Israel correspondingly freeing 120 Palestinian security prisoners. This period would also allow for the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The second phase of the plan aimed to reconcile Palestinian factions, particularly Fatah and Hamas, leading to the establishment of a technocratic government in both the West Bank and Gaza. This government would oversee the reconstruction of Gaza and prepare for parliamentary and presidential elections.

The final stage involved a comprehensive ceasefire and the release of remaining Israeli hostages, including soldiers, in exchange for a specified number of Palestinian security prisoners affiliated with Hamas and Islamic Jihad. Additionally, Israel would withdraw its forces from Gaza cities and allow displaced Gazans to return to their homes.

Israeli officials, as per recent Hebrew media reports, have not completely dismissed the Egyptian proposal.

