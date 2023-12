HY’D: The IDF announced early Monday morning that two soldiers were killed amidst the fighting in Gaza, bringing the IDF’s ground operation death toll to 158 and 491 since October 7th.

The slain soldiers were identified as:

– Staff sergeant Elisha Yehonatan Lober HY’D, 24, from Yitzhar.

– Sergeant first class Joseph Gitarts HY’D, 25, from Tel Aviv.

Additionally, two soldiers were seriously injured in battle in the southern Gaza Strip on Monday.