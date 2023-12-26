IDF Soldier Dies From Deadly Gazan Fungal Infection





An IDF soldier died after contracting a drug-resistant deadly fungal infection in Gaza, Kan News reported on Tuesday morning.

The soldier had sustained severe limb injuries in battle two weeks ago and was evacuated to Assuta Medical Center in Ashdod.

After the doctors discovered he had contracted a deadly fungal infection, they attempted to cure him with every possible treatment, bringing in specialists and trying experimental drugs from abroad. Sadly, their efforts failed and the soldier passed away after the fungi reached his vital organs.

At least ten other soldiers with limb injuries were diagnosed with antibiotic-resistant fungas infections since the start of the ground operation in Gaza.

Prof. Galia Rahav, head of the Infectious Disease Unit and Laboratories at Sheba Medical Center, told Ynet. “We know there are highly resistant bacteria in Gaza. We know this from previous studies we’ve conducted with local doctors and we’ve seen bacteria like these from children transported to Israel from Gaza for medical treatment.”

“We see it in soldiers returning directly from the battlefield. Contact with the soil and mud there leads to exposure to resistant bacteria and fungi.”

The Israeli Society for Infectious Diseases has scheduled an urgent meeting on the issue with epidemiological experts from the IDF and the Health Ministry. One of the topics that will be discussed is the possibility that the fungi, which were not seen in previous wars with Gaza, stem from Hamas’s underground tunnel networks.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)